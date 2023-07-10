Walmart Giving Free “Disney Illusion Island” Luggage Tag with Game Pre-Orders

Those who pre-order Disney Illusion Island for the Nintendo Switch from Walmart will receive a free luggage tag.
What’s Happening:
- If you’re looking to pre-order the upcoming game, Disney Illusion Island, you may want to do so through Walmart, as they’re offering a free luggage tag with purchase.
- US customers can simply pre-order the game through Walmart.com prior to its release on July 28th, while supplies last.
- The luggage tag gift will be randomly selected from one of four designs.
About Disney Illusion Island:
- Get ready for a magical adventure playing as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy who have been summoned to Monoth with the expectations of a grand island picnic. Explore this mysterious island solo or with up to 3 friends as you unlock special abilities, perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles on your quest to recover three mystical books and save the world from disaster.
- Originally announced at last year’s D23 Expo, The Fab Four have been summoned to the mysterious island of Monoth to embark on a dangerous mission. Three magical Tomes – powerful books used to protect the island – have been taken, throwing Monoth into chaos! Vowing to be the heroes Monoth needs, Mickey & Friends set off on a perilous quest to explore this vast, unknown world to recover the mystical books. But the journey will not be easy, and with intrigue afoot, not everything is what it seems on this “Illusion Island”
- Choose your favorite character – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy – and embark on a grand adventure solo or grab up to three friends in this cooperative 2D adventure platformer. Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through the beautifully hand-crafted world and discover rich biomes and environments as you try to save the world from disaster! Unlock powerful abilities, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth.
- Featuring fully-voiced animated cutscenes and a magically orchestrated original score, Disney Illusion Island is Mickey Mouse’s triumphant return to games!
- Disney Illusion Island is coming July 28th to the Nintendo Switch.