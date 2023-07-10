Disney+ Reveals 2023-24 Asia Original Titles

Disney+ has revealed a variety of series that will be released on the streaming service exclusively in Asia, as reported by Variety.

What’s Happening:

Korean series Moving from webtoon pioneer Kang Full will be released on August 9th.

from webtoon pioneer Kang Full will be released on August 9th. The previously announced title forms part of a 20-component slate of films and series from East Asia that will release on the Disney-backed streaming platform in the second half of 2023 and through 2024.

Also from Korea is The Worst of Evil , a detective series in which a rural policeman is brought to the big city to bring down a DJ dealing in a potent new drug. It stars Ji Changwook, Squid Game actor Wi Hajun and Lim Semi.

, a detective series in which a rural policeman is brought to the big city to bring down a DJ dealing in a potent new drug. It stars Ji Changwook, actor Wi Hajun and Lim Semi. Highlights from Japan include Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc , the latest installment of a popular anime franchise, and the previously announced Dragons of Wonderhatch , a hybrid story set in both the “real world” and an anime land where dragons and humans coexist. The multi-dimensional story stars Nakajima Sena, Okudaira Daiken and Mackenyu.

, the latest installment of a popular anime franchise, and the previously announced , a hybrid story set in both the “real world” and an anime land where dragons and humans coexist. The multi-dimensional story stars Nakajima Sena, Okudaira Daiken and Mackenyu. 2023 is set to be rounded off with music docuseries NCT 127: The Lost Boys , Japanese anime Synduality Noir and an all-new ice show performance by Japanese ice-skater Yuzuru Hanyu.

, Japanese anime and an all-new ice show performance by Japanese ice-skater Yuzuru Hanyu. In 2024, new releases will include Korean-produced A Shop For Killers and Red Swan, and Japan’s House of the Owl and Murai In Love.