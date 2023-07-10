Disney+ Reveals 2023-24 Asia Original Titles

Disney+ has revealed a variety of series that will be released on the streaming service exclusively in Asia, as reported by Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Korean series Moving from webtoon pioneer Kang Full will be released on August 9th.
- The previously announced title forms part of a 20-component slate of films and series from East Asia that will release on the Disney-backed streaming platform in the second half of 2023 and through 2024.
- Also from Korea is The Worst of Evil, a detective series in which a rural policeman is brought to the big city to bring down a DJ dealing in a potent new drug. It stars Ji Changwook, Squid Game actor Wi Hajun and Lim Semi.
- Highlights from Japan include Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc, the latest installment of a popular anime franchise, and the previously announced Dragons of Wonderhatch, a hybrid story set in both the “real world” and an anime land where dragons and humans coexist. The multi-dimensional story stars Nakajima Sena, Okudaira Daiken and Mackenyu.
- 2023 is set to be rounded off with music docuseries NCT 127: The Lost Boys, Japanese anime Synduality Noir and an all-new ice show performance by Japanese ice-skater Yuzuru Hanyu.
- In 2024, new releases will include Korean-produced A Shop For Killers and Red Swan, and Japan’s House of the Owl and Murai In Love.
