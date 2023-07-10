Foodie Guide to EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is just around the corner and the Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest Foodie Guide so you can plan for all the delicious flavors you want to try.

India

Food Items:

Curry-spiced Crispy Cheese with mango-curry ketchup (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream (Plant-based)

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic)

Taj Mahal Premium Lager

SULA Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine

SULA Chenin Blanc

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Refreshment Outpost

Food Item:

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, curried BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice, and kachumbari slaw (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Gulf Stream Brewing Co. Cloud 9 Watermelon Hibiscus Lager (New)

Ciderboys Mango Tango Hard Cider (New)

North Coast Brewing Co. PranQster Golden Ale (New)

Kenya

Food Items:

Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef with sweet potato-corn mealie pap and kachumbari slaw

Peri-Peri Skewered Shrimp with citrus-flavored couscous

Beverage:

81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner

The Alps

Food Items:

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with shaved ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Dark Chocolate Fondue with berries, pound cake, and meringues (New)

Beverages:

Stiegl Brewery Key Lime Radler

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner

Frozen Rosé

Germany

Food Items:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with mustard

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce

Beverages:

Gaffel Kölsch

Weihenstephaner Festbier

Schöfferhofer Prickly Pear Hefeweizen

Selbach-Oster Riesling

Dr. Lo Alcohol-Removed Riesling (New)

Beer Flight

Spain

Food Items:

Charcuterie in a Cup with a selection of imported Spanish meats, cheeses, olives, and an herbed serrano vinaigrette (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Paella with saffron rice, chorizo, and shrimp

Seafood Salad with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, extra virgin olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, and smoked paprika

Beverages:

Viña Borgia Macabeo White Sangria (New)

Viña Borgia Rosé Sangria (New)

Viña Borgia Garnacha Red Sangria (New)

Sangria Flight (New)

Flavors of America

Food Items:

Italian Hot Beef Sandwich with shaved beef, spicy giardiniera, and au jus on a French roll (New)

Cioppino: Seafood Stew with saffron-infused tomato-fennel broth and crostini (New)

Chilaquiles: Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde with ranchero chicken, queso fresco, cilantro-lime crema, and a soft-poached egg (New)

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing

Beverages:

Rogue Dreamland American Lager

Goose Island Beer Co. Neon Beer Hug

Left Hand Brewing Sawtooth Amber Ale

Beer Flight

Greece

Food Items:

Spanakopita

Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and tzatziki on warm flatbread

Plant-based IMPOSSIBLE Moussaka (Plant-based) (New)

Beverages:

Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko White Wine

Skouras ‘Zoe’ Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-spiced Lamb

Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce (Plant-based)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips (Plant-based)

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider

Keel Farms Raspberry Citrus Hard Cider (New)

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Peach Party Peach & Blackberry Hard Cider (New)

Fig Cocktail with fig vodka, sparkling wine, and cranberry juice

Hard Cider Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Belgium

Food Items:

Beer-braised Beef served with gouda mashed potatoes

Belgian Waffle with warm chocolate ganache

Belgian Waffle with berry compote and whipped cream

Beverages:

Belgian Chilled Coffee (Non-alcoholic)

Brasserie D’Achouffe Houblon Chouffe IPA (New)

Delirium Red Fruit Belgian Ale

Brewery Van Steenberge Gulden Draak Tripel Ale (New)

Belgian Chilled Coffee featuring ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight

Brazil

Food Items:

Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Beverages:

Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with cachaça

Ireland

Food Items:

Fisherman’s Seafood Pie

Roasted Irish Sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish cream liqueur custard

Beverages:

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

Bunratty Mead Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake

Canada

Food Items:

Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Canadian Filet Mignon served with mushrooms, Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt mashed potatoes and a Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt whipped butter

Beverages:

Collective Arts Brewing Audio/Visual Lager

Château des Charmes Cabernet Sauvignon

Refreshment Port

Food Items:

Braised Beef Poutine: French fries with braised beef, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese sauce, cheese curds, crumbled Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs, and gherkin relish

Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail (New)

Beverages:

Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Pineapple Orange Whip Hard Seltzer

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Australia

Food Items:

Sweet-and-Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with pepper, onion, snap peas, and sweet chili sauce

Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and potato crunchies

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling with chocolate and coconut

Beverages:

Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Shiraz

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE

Food Item:

Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Tropical Mimosa with sparkling wine and Minute Maid Passion Fruit, orange, and guava juices

Berry Mimosa with berry fizz sparkling wine and white cranberry juice (New)

Blood Orange Mimosa with sparkling wine and blood orange juice

Beer Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. Berry Noir Sour Ale and sparkling wine

Mimosa Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Coastal Eats

Food Items:

Lump Crab Cake with Cajun-spiced vinegar slaw

Oysters Rockefeller

Beverages:

Wildly Brut Cuvée (New)

Cape Codder: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Flavors from Fire

Food Items:

The IMPOSSIBLE Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy Asian slaw on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based)

Smoked Corned Beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer-cheese fondue (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with crushed avocado, grilled corn salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime cream (New)

Spiced Chocolate Tart with BBQ potato chip crust, salted whisky-caramel, and smoked sea salt (New)

Beverages:

Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

The Fry Basket

Food Items:

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli (Plant-based)

Fry Flight Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (Plant-based) BBQ Bacon Fries with smoked aïoli Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream, and maple bourbon glaze

Pickle Fries with dill ranch (New)

Beverages:

Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with grapefruit juice, ginger, simple syrup, and lime with a salted rim

Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager (New)

Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey

Food Items:

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings

Garlic-Parmesan Wings

Orange-Cardamom Wings (New)

Traditional Buffalo Wings with celery and ranch

IMPOSSIBLE Buffalo Chicken Tenders with plant-based blue cheese, plant-based ranch, and celery (New) (Plant-based)

Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings with cool cucumber yogurt (New)

Buffalo Brussels Sprouts with plant-based blue cheese and plant-based ranch (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Frozen Fusion: Twinings Pomegranate and Raspberry Herbal Tea fused with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Pickle Milkshake (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Sun King Brewing Caipirinha Lager (New)

Brew Hub French Connection IPA (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Old Fashion Porter (New)

Beer Flight

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Tropicolada Hard Cider (New)

Bold Rock Peach Berry Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Raspberry Lemonade Hard Cider (New)

Cider Flight

Connections Cafe

Food Item:

Remy Liege Waffle: Cream cheese Liege waffle with cream cheese icing, graham cracker crumbs, and a Remy chocolate garnish

Connections Eatery

Food Item:

Beverage:

Yucatan Sunset Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, passion fruit syrup, Bols Triple Sec 30 proof Liqueur with lime and orange juices

Hawaii (Opening August 15)

Food Items:

Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE Pineapple Chutney and spicy mayonnaise

SPAM Sushi with sushi rice, Teriyaki-glazed SPAM, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and nori

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Beverages:

Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine

The Noodle Exchange (Opening August 15)

Food Items:

Shaved Beef Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and a soy egg in citrus-sesame broth

IMPOSSIBLE Pork Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, baby bok choy, and a soy egg in savory chicken broth

Thai Shrimp with rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, and basil in coconut-curry broth

Tofu Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and baby bok choy in citrus-sesame broth (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Strawberry Mochi Berliner Weisse (New)

Pacific Rim Solstice Vineyard Old Vine Riesling (New)

NEW! Char & Chop (Opening Later This Fall)

Food Items:

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad (New)

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta (New)

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta (New)

Beverages:

Krombacher Pilsner (New)

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager (New)

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter (New)

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

NEW! Wine & Wedge (Opening Later This Fall)

Food Items:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments (New) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade (New) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread (New) (Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port (New)

Beverages:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese (New)

Hartley Apple Brandy (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port (New)

Flight

NEW! Bubbles & Brine (Opening Later This Fall)

Food Items:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon (New)

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce (New)

Caviar with traditional accompaniments, champagne cream, and blini (New)

Beverages:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

NEW! Swirled Showcase (Opening Later This Fall)

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with vanilla soft-serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve

Mexico

Food Items:

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised pork on a fried corn tortilla with black beans, avocado mousse, queso fresco, and chives (New)

Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised beef short rib on a corn tortilla with salsa de chile morita, avocado mousse, and spring onions (New)

Pastel Imposible: Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta (New)

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Trouble in Paradise Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal, Combier Watermelon Liqueur, Rosé Wine, Lime Juice, and Agave with a Chili-Lime Powder Rim (New)

Fly Away Margarita: Nocheluna Sotol, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Chile Ancho Verde Liqueur, and Ambhar Blanco Tequila with a Sweet Dried Chili Salt Rim (NEW)

France

Food Items:

Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm beignet filled with three cheese blend

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot croissant with garlic and parsley

Boeuf Bourguignon, Pommes Dauphine: Braised short ribs in cabernet with puffed potatoes

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Fraises: Vanilla crème brûlée with house-made strawberry jam

Beverages:

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and Monin Strawberry Rose

Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon Blend (New)

Chardonnay (New)

Parisian Cosmo Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Grand Marnier, and cranberry juice (New)

Italy

Food Items:

Focaccia Ripiena: Freshly-baked focaccia, beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and burrata cheese (New)

Cavatelli with sweet sausage ragoût and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon (New)

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with vanilla cream and strawberry compote (New)

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Sangria (Red or White)

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

China

Food Items:

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce

Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce (New)

Dandan Noodles: Spicy pork with Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, and sesame

Beverages:

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Fiery Dream: Citrus vodka, triple sec, guava nectar, and spicy hot honey syrup

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu spirit, piña colada mix, lychee syrup, and sparkling water

Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, citrus vodka, orange juice, and mango syrup

Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer

Japan

Food Items:

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Fire Taiko Roll: Sushi roll with spicy tuna, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with spicy sauce (New)

Beef Wa-Gyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef over steamed white rice (New)

Beverages:

Sake Passion Cocktail (New)

Moon on the Water Sake (New)

Brew Hub Momo Amber Ale (New)

Funnel Cake

Food Item:

Candied Bacon Funnel Cake: Funnel Cake topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Bacon, and Maple Syrup Drizzle (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

The American Adventure – Nutty Caramel Mocha Cold Brew: A sweet blend of caramel mudslide cold brew, caramel syrup, peanut butter syrup, and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce (Spirited version available with Carolans Peanut Butter Irish Cream Liqueur) (New)

Near Canada – Frozen Roseberry: A refreshing blend of frozen lemon and strawberry-rose syrup (Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka) (New)

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE) – Amaretto Iced Tea: A sweet and nutty blend of black iced tea and amaretto syrup (Spirited version available with Citrónge Orange Liqueur) (New)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Java Horchata: A sweet blend of espresso and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka and Kahlúa Liqueur) (New)

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins July 27 and runs through November 18.