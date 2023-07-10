Hulu To Launch Sub-Brand Focused On Adult Animation and Anime, “Animayhem”

Hulu is set to launch a new sub-brand focused on adult animation and anime, capitalizing on the success of the already popular selections available on the platform while also serving as home to new fare, according to Variety.



What’s Happening:

Hulu is launching a new sub-brand for the streamer, and it will be focused on adult animation and anime, capitalizing on an already popular lineup of adult animation and anime shows.

The new sub-brand, dubbed “Animayhem,” will play home to series like American Dad, Bob’s Burgers , and Family Guy that already exist on the streamer, and will also be where subscribers can find newer content, like the upcoming season of Futurama that is set to debut later this month, and a revival of King of the Hill that has been ordered.

According to Hulu, adult animation is a hot commodity, with American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Futurama, and King of the Hill consistently ranking in the service’s top ten shows based on hours streamed. Reportedly, so far this year over one billion hours of adult animation has been streamed along with over 288 million hours of anime content.

What They’re Saying:

Barrie Gruner, Hulu Executive Vice President of Marketing and Publicity: “When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious. We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they’re already here…I would say that this brand really cements Hulu as the ultimate streaming destination for animation and we’re not going to achieve that with single title campaigns. This is truly an intersection with our original programming and our library.”