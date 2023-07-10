See Rosario Dawson’s Journey to “Ahsoka” in Newly Released Featurette

As we approach ever nearer to the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, a new featurette has been released focusing on Rosario Dawson’s journey to playing the character.

What’s Happening:

  • The featurette begins with an interview with Dawson from Good Morning America on April 21st, 2017, where she talks about the fan campaign to have her play a live-action Ahsoka.
  • Cut to the stage at Star Wars Celebration, where Dawson is introduced to thousands of adoring fans as Ahsoka Tano.
  • The remainder of the featurette features members of the creative team, including Jon Favreau and Dave Filioni, talking about the creation of Ahsoka for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and her journey into live-action.
  • Watch the featurette for yourself below:

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Ahsoka debuts August 23rd on Disney+.
