See Rosario Dawson’s Journey to “Ahsoka” in Newly Released Featurette

As we approach ever nearer to the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, a new featurette has been released focusing on Rosario Dawson’s journey to playing the character.

What’s Happening:

The featurette begins with an interview with Dawson from Good Morning America on April 21st, 2017, where she talks about the fan campaign to have her play a live-action Ahsoka.

The remainder of the featurette features members of the creative team, including Jon Favreau and Dave Filioni, talking about the creation of Ahsoka for Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Watch the featurette for yourself below:

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

