See Rosario Dawson’s Journey to “Ahsoka” in Newly Released Featurette

As we approach ever nearer to the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, a new featurette has been released focusing on Rosario Dawson’s journey to playing the character.
What’s Happening:
- The featurette begins with an interview with Dawson from Good Morning America on April 21st, 2017, where she talks about the fan campaign to have her play a live-action Ahsoka.
- Cut to the stage at Star Wars Celebration, where Dawson is introduced to thousands of adoring fans as Ahsoka Tano.
- The remainder of the featurette features members of the creative team, including Jon Favreau and Dave Filioni, talking about the creation of Ahsoka for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and her journey into live-action.
- Watch the featurette for yourself below:
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Ahsoka debuts August 23rd on Disney+.
