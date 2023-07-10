Photos: Elements From Goofy’s How-To-Playhouse Already Removed While Donald’s Boat Has Yet To Open in Mickey’s Toontown

Similar to the events in the early days of Mickey’s Toontown and throughout the 90s, certain aspects of the newly renovated land at Disneyland are already starting to disappear.



What’s Happening:

Though the newly renovated Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park only opened earlier this year, regular visitors to the land that toons built are quickly noticing that new experiences as part of the renovation from Goofy’s Bounce House/ Goofy’s Playhouse

New playground-style equipment that was installed as part of the new experience has been removed with no replacement to be seen. The Sprinkle Spring 5000s, more like a spring-loaded see-saw, themed to oversize lawn sprinklers in Goofy’s yard, are no longer available.

Nearby, oversized plants that serve as sit-and-spin style fun, are still in place.

While those pieces may already be gone, adjacent to Goofy’s yard is an experience that has not opened since the land opened to the public and still remains behind construction walls and tarps.

We haven’t seen what is happening at the splash pad at Donald’s Boat since the land reopened earlier this year, but the official Disneyland website describes it as a place to “Flap on over to a playful pond—the hospitable home of Donald Duck. Discover larger-than-life spinning water lilies, daring balance beams and rocking toys, perfect for keeping adventurous kids busy! For those who like a little splash in their step, a flood of fun awaits at Donald’s Boat

No date to splash in Donald’s Boat area has been released at this time and no official word has been shared on the return of the removed play equipment at Goofy’s House.