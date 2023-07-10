Foodie Guide to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

The transformation of Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo Square continues throughout the summer at Disney California Adventure. This area of the park has always been known for its food, and that will be no different with San Fransokyo Square, as revealed in the latest Disney Eats: Foodie Guide.
The local San Fransokyo Square eateries will start to introduce delicious new menu offerings over the summer, starting with Lucky Fortune Cookery on July 19th. In the weeks following, even more dining options will join the seaside plaza as the transformation continues through mid-August.
Lucky Fortune Cookery (Available starting July 19th; mobile order available)
Food Items
- Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich with slaw, and Togarashi mayonnaise on a potato bun served with garlic chips (New)
- Beef Birria Ramen with consomé, served with house-made birria, soft boiled egg, Monterey Jack, cilantro, roasted corn, onions, and radish (New)
- Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces (New) (Plant-based)
- Yaki Udon with Karaage-inspired Chicken with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces (New)
- Baymax Macaron filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream (New)
- Pork Wonton Nachos: Hoisin-glazed pork, cheese sauce, spicy aïoli, pickled cabbage, jalapeños, and toasted sesame seeds
- Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice
- Beef Bulgogi Burrito with seasoned rice, cabbage slaw, and garlic chips
- Pot Stickers: Crispy vegetable and chicken pot stickers
Kids Meals
- Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice
- Chicken and Rice with vegetables and steamed rice (Disney Check Meal)
- Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, bok choy, dark soy sauce, and hoisin sauce (New) (Plant-based)
Specialty Beverages
- Lychee Tea: Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea and premium lychee syrup with lychee coconut jelly (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Thai Tea with sea salt cream and brown sugar boba (Non-alcoholic)
- Hot Green Tea (Non-alcoholic)
- Bottle Logic Hanamachi: Japanese Rice Lager
- Strawberry Lychee Cocktail: Vodka, lychee liqueur, premium strawberry syrup, and fresh lemon juice with sliced strawberry garnish (New)
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available starting July 26th; mobile order available)
Food Items
- San Fransokyo-style Street Corn with Togarashi mayonnaise, queso fresco, furikake, and bonito flakes served with wheat chicharrones (New)
- QuesaBirria Street-style Tacos: Braised beef and cheese tacos with tomatillo salsa and consomé
- Carne Asada Street-style Tacos: Citrus-marinated grilled steak tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa
- Al Pastor Street-style Tacos: Pineapple-achiote marinated pork tacos with crushed avocados and jalapeño-garlic salsa
- Pollo Asado Street-style Tacos: Achiote-marinated grilled chicken tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa
- Tacos Dorados de Papa: Crispy potato tacos topped with cabbage slaw, crema, and tomatillo salsa (Plant-based)
- Frijoles Charros: Chorizo and bacon stewed pinto beans
- Lime-Cilantro Rice
Kids Meals
- Carne Asada Taco
- Pollo Asado Taco
Specialty Beverages
- Horchata Agua Fresca: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage (Non-alcoholic)
- Melon Cocktail: Tequila, melon liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and orgeat topped with a cherry (New)
- Lime Margarita
- Bootlegger’s Cocina Cuca-Mango: Mango-flavored Hazy IPA
- Modelo Especial
- Citrus Michelada with Bootlegger’s IPA
- Citrus Michelada with Modelo Especial
Rita’s Turbine Blenders (Available starting July 26th; mobile order available)
Specialty Beverages
- Turbine Twirler with choice of frozen wild cherry, frozen lemon-lime, frozen strawberry, or frozen blue raspberry slushy topped with peach gummy ring (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Rita’s Lemon-Lime Margarita with strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)
- Rita’s Grand Lemon-Lime Margarita with a splash of liqueur and strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)
- Rita’s Strawberry Margarita with strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)
- Rita’s Grand Strawberry Margarita with a splash of liqueur and strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)
Aunt Cass Café (Coming Soon! Mobile order available)
Food Items
- Curry Beef: Beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions cooked in classic curry topped with rice, pickled ginger, and green onions served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl (New)
- San Fransokyo Clam Chowder: Creamy clam chowder with bacon, potatoes, and a hint of white miso served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl (New)
- Mac & Cheese
- Soba Noodle Salad with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing (New) (Plant-based)
- Chilled Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing
- Japanese-style Fluffy Cheesecake (New)
- Shrimp Katsu Sandwich: Panko-breaded shrimp patty on a potato bun with cabbage slaw, spicy mayo, and katsu sauce served with garlic chips (New)
- Turkey Pesto Club: Roasted turkey breast, pesto aїoli, havarti, bacon, arugula and tomato on herb focaccia served with potato chips
- Steamed Rice (New)
- Boudin Sourdough Loaf, Round or Baguette (Plant-based)
Kids Meals
- Turkey Sandwich (Disney Check Meal)
- Mac & Cheese
Specialty Beverages
- Honey Lemon-Ade: Minute Maid Lemonade Zero Sugar and yuzu purée with passion fruit and strawberry popping spheres (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Specialty Caramel Cream Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew topped with house-made sea salt caramel whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Peach Soju Citrus Cocktail: Citrus beverage with peach-flavored soju (New)
- Firestone Walker Brewing Company, 805
Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería (Coming Soon! Mobile order available)
Food Item
- Garlic Pinwheel Chips Mix (New)
Specialty Beverages
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Endless Summer Hard Seltzer: Mandarin Orange & Dragon Fruit (New)
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Moment of Zen: Japanese Rice Lager (New)
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Follow the Sun Blonde Ale
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Windansea Wheat Ale
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Red Trolley Ale
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Boat Shoes Hazy IPA
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company Aurora Hoppyalis IPA
Coming Soon! Baymax Sipper at Multiple Locations
- Baymax Sipper: Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Will be available at the following:
- Lucky Fortune Cookery
- Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
- Aunt Cass Café
