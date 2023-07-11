Bucky Barnes Assembles an All-New Team of “Thunderbolts” in New Comic Series This December

This December, Bucky Barnes will put together an all-new squad of “Thunderbolts” to kick off a revolution in the Marvel Universe in a new comic series.

Writing duo “Hivemind” Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing’s explosive transformation of Bucky Barnes continues alongside acclaimed artist Geraldo Borges in this new ongoing series that follows Bucky Barnes in his thrilling new role as the Revolution. With the demise of the Outer Circle, Bucky is the last person alive who holds the power of a century of dark secrets.

Now, he’ll use that knowledge to embark on a bold quest to take down Marvel’s greatest threats and he’ll call upon some of the toughest, deadliest, and cunning players in the world to assist him.

The new “Thunderbolts” lineup includes Black Widow, Sharon Carter AKA Destroyer, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent and Shang-Chi.

Allied together under the command of Bucky and the one and only Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, readers can expect high-stakes missions in each issue as this crew sets out to dish out long overdue justice throughout the Marvel Universe.

Bucky Barnes, the Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel and he has one objective: justice… like lightning.

He’s going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!

See this star-studded team assemble for the first time on a new promotional variant cover for the debut issue by superstar artist Mahmud Asrar.

Stay tuned for more news about “Thunderbolts” to be revealed at the “Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel” at San Diego Comic Con.

What they’re saying: