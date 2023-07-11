Disney Junior’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Returns with New Friends Next Month

Fans of the hit animated series on Disney Junior, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, can get excited because this summer the gang is back along with some new friends, some new suits and tech and a whole new batch of adventures.

Joining the Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends cast this summer will be: The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder) Ms. Marvel's teleporting dog, Lockjaw (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) And the power-hungry robot supervillain Zola (voiced by Trevor Devall)

They will be joining the ranks of the popular Marvel heroes and villains who have appeared in the hit Disney Junior series (including Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin).

These new characters arrive just in time for the new "Web-Spinners" storyline beginning in August in which Spidey, with the help of Iron Man, creates new hi-tech suits and gear that lets the Spidey Team stop baddies and help people —not just in their friendly neighborhood, but now all over the world.