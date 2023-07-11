Disney100: The Exhibition Heading to London in October

Disney100: The Exhibition, the largest exhibition the Walt Disney Archives has ever created, will continue its European tour at London’s ExCeL starting October 13, 2023.

The exhibition will run until 2024 and fans will be able to join an exclusive waitlist on today (July 11) to get tickets.

The 20,000-square-foot exhibition, only 12-minutes from Central London on the Elizabeth Line, will provide fans of all generations with the opportunity to immerse themselves and rediscover some of their favorite Disney stories in 10 magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries.

With moving stories, historical artifacts, original costumes and unique interactive installations, visitors can take a mesmerizing, nostalgic, and educational journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

After previous residencies captivating audiences at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the U.S., and Munich's Small Olympic Hall, this exhibition will provide fans in the United Kingdom with the opportunity to explore a vast array of artifacts from the Walt Disney Archives alongside many of the "Crown Jewels" from renowned classics including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to contemporary releases such as Encanto (2021), as well as the latest members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 18, 2023, starting from £16.50 off-peak for children.

Exhibition Highlights will include:

“Where Do the Stories Come From?” In the gallery “Where Do the Stories Come From?” visitors can see the actual Dutch language prop storybook from the opening scene of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and the carousel horse from Mary Poppins (1964) which Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke rode in his role as the lovable Bert. The stunning crystal glass slipper from Cinderella (2015) will also be on display alongside original artwork from the 1950 animated classic.

"The Illusion of Life" In "The Illusion of Life" gallery, the original artwork for the animation of Cruella will be on display.

"The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery" The stories of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel invite you on a journey in "The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery" gallery, where fans can look forward to seeing Iron Man's helmet from Avengers: Infinity War and artifacts from Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland.



