“Haunted Mansion” Premiere at Disneyland Could Turn Into Fan Event if SAG-AFTRA Strike Happens

The premiere of the new Haunted Mansion film at Disneyland this Saturday will reportedly turn into a fan event if the anticipated SAG-AFTRA strike does occur, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

A red carpet press line may still feature, however no actors from the film would be present. It would instead feature studio executives, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, EPs Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman and composer Kris Bowers.

The current SAG-AFTRA contract was extended to 11:59PM, tomorrow, July 12th. Any actors and actresses nominated for Primetime Emmys can still do press, but after Thursday, they cannot do any press for any projects.

During the WGA Strike, writers/creators have been allowed to do press as long as a personal or third-party awards publicist has been pitching on their behalf; they’re not allowed to do any press that’s been organized on behalf of a studio.

About Haunted Mansion: