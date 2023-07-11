Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Anniversary Exclusives, Marvel Heroes, Winnie the Pooh

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-eighth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes D23 exclusives, Marvel heroes, and the latest Food-D’s pin.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

It’s time to visit shopDisney to check out their latest assortment of pins including D23 exclusives, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and a fun Winnie the Pooh design.

Starting with the exclusives, D23 Gold Members can scoop up two fantastic designs celebrating the anniversaries of The Fly (20th Century Fox) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.

Fans of Marvel movies and comics will love the new pins introduced for Black Panther, Iron Man and Captain America, each of whom is striking a pose in front of his iconic symbol.

Finally, there’s the newest Food-D’s pin which today is spotlighting Winnie the Pooh! The happy bear is attending a birthday celebration and is about to enjoy a large pot of “hunny.”

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl 20th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive The Fly 65th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Marvel Heroes

Black Panther Pin – $14.99

Iron Man Pin – $14.99

Captain America Pin – $14.99

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Pin – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99

