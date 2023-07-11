She-Venom Returns in New Variant Cover for “Death of the Venomverse”

Next month, Carnage begins his most savage rampage yet in “Death of the Venomverse.” The new series will pack quite a few surprises, including the return of She-Venom.

The new limited series by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Gerardo Sandoval will see Carnage set out to slay every last symbiote in the Marvel

He’ll have his work cut out from him as symbiote heroes and villains from throughout space and time emerge to take him down, including some of the new characters that recently debuted in “Extreme Venomverse.”

Amongst these symbiote slayers will be Anne Weying, AKA She-Venom, Eddie Brock’s ex-wife and mother of Dylan Brock.

To celebrate She-Venom’s surprising return in this capstone saga of the “Summer of Symbiotes,” superstar artist Derrick Chew has turned out a stunning variant cover spotlighting her in all her twisted glory.

Over the last few months, Chew has depicted some of Marvel’s most popular heroes in best-selling covers and this latest one featuring Eddie Brock’s tragic love is sure to be a must have for symbiote fans.

Check out the new variant cover and stay tuned for more exciting variant cover reveals in the weeks ahead.