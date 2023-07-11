“Spider-Verse Expansion” Coming to “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game” in 2024

Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny. The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is spinning up a new expansion for Summer of 2024.

  • The “Spider-Verse Expansion” takes you deep into the life of Marvel’s most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse.
  • This expansion to the “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game” gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos.
  • Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!).
  • Plus, new equipment, adventure hooks, and dozens of new characters including Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and many more.

The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Announces New Spider-Verse Expansion

What they’re saying:

  • Game designer Matt Forbeck: “I’ve been a Spider-Man fan since I was three years old, and that’s my absolutely favorite corner of the Marvel Multiverse. I cannot wait to help all my gaming friends out there explore the Spider-Verse!”

More on The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game:

  • Originally announced back in 2021, the “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game” gives the chance to be a part of the Marvel Multiverse in a whole new way.
  • The “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game” core rulebook will release in August and will feature all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains.
  • All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends.
  • A brand-new adventure book will then follow, “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang.”
  • This book includes new character profiles and features a series of six interlocked adventures.
  • Fans can play through with a new team or character each time or form a campaign that takes players from street-level heroes to cosmic champions.
  • An X-Men expansion will also be coming in 2024. This will be the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, and features the most uncanny Super Heroes of all: the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes.