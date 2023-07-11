Trailer and Key Art Shared for New Season of Hulu’s “This Fool”

Wake up and smell the coffee, This Fool is back! The critically-acclaimed series returns on Friday, July 28th with a whole lot of Mugs, Not Thugs, and Hulu shared an all new trailer and key art.

is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio's job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series.

The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC

The Cast: