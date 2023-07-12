Bier Fest Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Longest Event Yet

A slice of Bavaria returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as the park celebrates its fan-favorite Bier Fest event, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 21st through September 4th, including Labor Day.

What’s Happening:

Commemorating six years of Oktoberfest inspired festivities, Bier Fest returns for its longest event run with 15 newly created menu items inspired by classic German flavors and 60 brews from regions near and far.

This popular event, included with park admission and now in its sixth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor classic German flavors while enjoying tunes from rising local artists.

Beyond the festival area, guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, up-close encounters with amazing animals and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides including the all-new Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi.

The menu for this year’s Bier Fest is a match made in heaven for all the foodies at heart. Guests can pair their brew of choice with all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu offerings that include: New – Bierwurst with Pickled Red Cabbage on a Pretzel Roll New – Braised Pork Shank New – Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with Spicy Mustard New – Chicken Schnitzel with Brown Butter Spätzle New – Currywurst New – Egg Noodle Kugel New – German Potato Salad New – Goulash New – Kielbasa and Sauerkraut New – Savory Onion Pie New – Cupcakes (German Chocolate, Black Forest, Gingerbread, Caramel Popcorn) New – Dark Beer Donut

