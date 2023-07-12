CITIZEN Heads to the Star Wars Galaxy with San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives, Online Deals and Fan Giveaway

There’s no doubt that the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) show floor will have thousands of items for fans to browse, including gorgeous Star Wars timepieces from CITIZEN. In honor of SDCC and Star Wars, Citizen is launching new styles as well as offering incredible deals online you won’t want to pass up.

What’s Happening:

Return of the Jedi.

Considering these momentous occasions, and the fact that SDCC is about to kick off, CITIZEN is announcing a range of ways for Star Wars fans to celebrate their favorite franchise.

Intergalactic Timepieces:

You don’t need to search the galaxy for luxury styles, when there;s so much to enjoy right here. Several all-new styles are available including the updated Ana-Digi Collection featuring C-3P, R2-D2, Millennium Falcon and Rebel Pilot.

Start Your Epic Adventure:

Along with presenting new looks, fans can gear up for SDCC by visiting the newly refreshed Star Wars™️ | Citizen collection page

Additionally guests are invited to go behind-the-scenes at SDCC by tuning into an Instagram Live on @ CitizenWatchUS @simplysalfinds July 21st at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.

Deals from the Dark Side:

Beginning July 14 through July 31, Citizen will be offering an extra 25% off the Star Wars™️ | Citizen collection , plus an epic free gift with purchase of a collectible “Duel” pin, depicting Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in a lightsaber battle. Offer only on CitizenWatch.com .

Stay for the Sneak Peek:

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved chapters in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode VI–Return of the Jedi and the re-release of the film.

and the re-release of the film. To celebrate this anniversary, Citizen will be releasing a new Jedi Master watch with lightsabers “in motion"— from the light side to the dark.

with lightsabers “in motion"— from the light side to the dark. This style will be available on CitizenWatch.com in August.

SDCC CITIZEN EXCLUSIVES

Star Wars fans will be drawn to these exclusive timepieces that embrace the Skywalker era and beyond. Available only at San Diego Comic-Con, each gorgeous watch is sustainably powered by any light with CITIZEN’s Eco-Drive technology, so it never needs a battery.

Darth Vader Death Star (AW1658-02E) – $325

This iconic timepiece features the menacing Darth Vader Helmet and the awe-inspiring Death Star, showcased on a striking black 45mm case and dial. The watch is completed with a stylish perforated polyurethane strap, adding both comfort and a touch of rebellious flair.

Rebel Pilot (AW1430-86E) – $325

This exceptional watch showcases the iconic Rebel Pilot Helmet alongside the legendary X-wing Ship. The black dial and 43mm stainless steel case perfectly complement the rebellious spirit of the design. Complete with a sleek silver-tone stainless steel bracelet, this watch is a stylish tribute to the brave heroes of the Rebellion.

Stormtrooper (AW1158-05L) – $325

This striking watch features a bold stormtrooper Helmet prominently displayed on a textured blue dial in a 44mm stainless steel case. The watch is accompanied by a durable polyurethane strap, ensuring both style and comfort.

Mandalorian (AW1780-09E) – $275

This exceptional timepiece features the iconic Mandalorian Helmet and the revered Mud horn symbol, showcased on a classic 40mm silver-tone stainless steel case with a captivating black dial. The watch is completed with a sleek black leather strap, combining style and comfort.

Grogu (FE7092-50E) – $325

This collector's timepiece showcases Grogu in his floating pram on a sleek black dial. The 36mm gold tone stainless steel case and bracelet add a touch of elegance and sophistication.

TIE Fighter Collectible – $70

This silver-plated collectible features a meticulously crafted TIE fighter ship, complete with a working clock. This design is expertly etched and colored in striking red and black, capturing the essence of the Galactic Empire.

Millennium Falcon Collectible – $70

This remarkable silver-plated hanging collectible showcases the iconic Millennium Falcon ship, complete with a functional clock. Meticulously etched and colored in sleek silver and black, it captures the timeless allure of the legendary vessel.

NEW ANA-DIGI COLLECTION

C-3PO (JG2123-59E) – $495

The new C-3PO™ Ana-Digi is a meticulous droid in the STAR WARS™ galaxy with knowledge of over six million forms of communication. Built by a young Anakin Skywalker™ and programmed for etiquette and persnickety protocol, Threepio’s shining personality comes through in an all gold-tone rectangular stainless-steel timepiece in a design that is inspired by an original Citizen analog-digital watch from the 1980s.

R2-D2 (JG2121-54A) – $450

The new STAR WARS™ R2-D2™ Ana-Digi from Citizen represents the ever-lovable astromech droid. Considered a true hero in the Star Wars galaxy, he was within reach to help in moments of real danger. Inspired by an original Citizen analog-digital watch from the 1980s, the new design features R2-D2's signature white and blue colors with hints of black on the dial.

Millennium Falcon (JG2146-53H) – $475

The new STAR WARS™ Millennium Falcon Ana-Digi timepiece from Citizen honors every detail of the iconic starship. This black IP stainless-steel rectangular case watch is packed with features, including dual time and light speed-inspired sub-dials in sleek gray with subtle red accents.

Rebel Pilot (JG2131-51H) – $450

The new Rebel Pilot Ana-Digi celebrating the STAR WARS™ galaxy follows the tradition of an original Citizen analog-digital watch from the 1980s. The gray IP stainless steel rectangular case watch is packed with features, including dual time and Rebel-inspired sub-dials in sleek gray and white with red accents.

STAR WARS FAVORITES

Luke Skywalker (CA0768-07W) – $395

Inspired by the daring adventures of the humble farm boy from Tatooine, the fight-ready watch is driven by Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology to provide light-powered vitality without ever needing a battery. A silver-tone stainless steel case with a blue aluminum bezel serves as the canvas for the design, complemented by blue and green accented chronograph pushers representing the colors of Skywalker's lightsabers. On the dial, a sectored blue style features an inner motif of the symbol of the Rebel Alliance, while an image of Skywalker's X-wing and a scene of his iconic struggle with Darth Vader mark the top and bottom sub-dials. The watch is presented on a brown leather strap, giving a soft detail to an otherwise robust design and providing an elegant touch to the bold chronograph.

Darth Vader (CA0769-04W) – $395

The 44mm chronograph is bold in a black IP case, channeling the dark dominance of the Sith Lord with red detailing throughout and a unique case back reading, “Come to the Dark Side.” The chronograph functionality is able to measure ⅕ second up to 60 minutes. An illustration of Darth Vader’s helmet, a TIE fighter, and details from a starfighter’s screen decorate the display's sub-dials, while along the periphery of the dial luminous crimson hour markers harken to the Sith's iconic red lightsaber. The watch is sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology, so it’ll never need a battery. Caliber number B612.

