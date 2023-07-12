Publicity VP Diana Loomis Departing Searchlight Pictures After Nearly 20 Years

Diana Loomis, the vice president of national publicity at Searchlight Pictures, is departing the studio after nearly two decades as head of its East Coast office, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Loomis will depart Searchlight Pictures at the end of the summer after completing work on Flamin’ Hot , Theater Camp and Poor Things .

, and . She’s leaving to launch a consulting operation specializing in theatrical and streaming releases, and awards campaigns for motion picture and streaming companies.

Loomis began her tenure at the studio — known then as Fox Searchlight Pictures — in 2006 with the release of Little Miss Sunshine .

. While at Searchlight, Loomis took part in the strategy and rollout for five best picture Oscar winners: Slumdog Millionaire , 12 Years a Slave , Birdman , The Shape of Water and Nomadland .

, , , and . Her most recent awards work includes The Banshees of Inisherin , Nightmare Alley and The Eyes of Tammy Faye .

, and . Loomis previously worked at Walt Disney Studios as vice president of east coast publicity. She then moved with her then-boss Jeffrey Katzenberg to help launch DreamWorks SKG in 1994.

Some of the Disney film campaigns she worked on include Pretty Woman, The Little Mermaid, Dead Poets Society, Beauty and the Beast and The Color of Money.

