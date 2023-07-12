Disney Cruise Line Debuts New “Progress Report” Tracking Construction of Disney Treasure

Today, the Disney Parks Blog has launched a new page where Disney Cruise Line fans can track the various milestones in the construction of the newest ship in the fleet, the Disney Treasure.

What’s Happening:

Originally announced at last year’s D23 Expo, the Disney Treasure marks the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The sister ship to the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure is being built by the team at the Meyer Werft shipyard, where the first piece of steel for the ship was cut on January 19th, 2023. A construction milestone that we know thanks to a special new page on the Disney Parks Blog

The latest date featured on the new page is June 26th, 2023 – the day the Bridge Block was installed. With that, the ship now has everything it needs to set sail across the globe, as it contains important navigational equipment for the ship, including the wheel. It also is home to the onboard command center where the captain and crew operate the entire vessel from. With this update, the ship is that much closer to the day that guests can step aboard and sail one of the seven seas.

Scrolling the new page will also lead to discoveries like the installation of the Broadway-style theater on the ship (or at least, the framework for it), as well as the bow block, and the unique embossed bow artwork that is set to adorn this ship.

At the D23 Expo in 2022, it was revealed that the Disney Treasure will be designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, Aladdin.

The signature atrium character statue – a Disney Cruise Line tradition -will feature Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.

Following the Disney Wish, which set sail last July, the Disney Treasure is the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 guest staterooms.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024.