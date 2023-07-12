Launch Packages Now Available For Viewing of SpaceX Falcon Heavy EchoStar JUPITER 3 At Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

A special Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launch Package will be available this month giving guests a once-in-a-lifetime view of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy EchoStar JUPITER 3 Launch taking place this month.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors can now book Feel the Heat launch viewing packages for the upcoming SpaceX Falcon Heavy EchoStar JUPITER 3 mission.
- The Apollo/Saturn V Center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will provide the closest available viewing for the public. Launching from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, the mission will deliver the broadband communication satellite that will support in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, enterprise networks, backhaul for mobile network operators, and community Wi-Fi solutions across the Americas.
- Feel the Heat launch viewing package, Apollo/Saturn V Center ($250)
- Two–day admission (second use is valid after the launch within 30 days)
- A commemorative launch card, badge and lanyard
- Complimentary premium souvenir
- Complimentary meal
- Launch video and audio feed, commentary provided by space-expert communicator
- Bus transportation through NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center
- Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos
- It is important to remember that ticket packages are sold for the specific mission and not for a specific date. At this time, SpaceX has not announced an official launch date or time. The launch may take place outside normal visitor complex operating hours, but in anticipation of this exciting launch, Feel the Heat launch viewing packages are now available.
- Packages can be booked via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website at www.kennedyspacecenter.com or by calling 855-737-5235. The limited-availability packages will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Launch packages are non-transferable to another mission.
- Launches may occur at any date/time or can be delayed/scrubbed with little notice due to weather or technical issues. SpaceX Falcon Heavy EchoStar JUPITER 3 may occur on any day of the week and any time of day or night. Packages are non-refundable.
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering multiple days of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Included with admission: the all-new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, All Systems Are Go!, an exciting immersive edutainment experience featuring state-of-the-art puppetry, lights, sounds and the beloved Peanuts characters in the Universe Theater sponsored by Northrop Grumman; Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, space films, the Rocket Garden, Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The new, two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of less than $45 per day, is now available for $89 per adult and $79 per child. Single-day admission is $75 per adult, $65 per child.