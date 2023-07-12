Madame Leota Popcorn Bucket Available at Cinemark Theatres Ahead of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”

Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat, call in the spirits, wherever they’re at! It looks like Cinemark Theatres will be offering a new Madame Leota popcorn bucket in conjunction with the release of Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

The new popcorn bucket from Cinemark Theatres lets you bring home the iconic disembodied head from Disney’s classic attraction and new feature film.

While we don’t have any details on the new collectible just yet, it appears to have a built in light to recreate Leota’s eerie glow.

In the new film, the creepy character will be played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

About Disney’s Haunted Mansion: