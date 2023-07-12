Madame Leota Popcorn Bucket Available at Cinemark Theatres Ahead of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”

Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat, call in the spirits, wherever they’re at! It looks like Cinemark Theatres will be offering a new Madame Leota popcorn bucket in conjunction with the release of Disney’s Haunted Mansion.
- The new popcorn bucket from Cinemark Theatres lets you bring home the iconic disembodied head from Disney’s classic attraction and new feature film.
- While we don’t have any details on the new collectible just yet, it appears to have a built in light to recreate Leota’s eerie glow.
- In the new film, the creepy character will be played by Jamie Lee Curtis.
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.