Relive the “Six Arms Saga” with Walmart Exclusive Marvel Legends Spider-Man vs Morbius 2-Pack

Spider-Man and Morbius have some beef and fortunately they can duke it out in style as part of a new Marvel Legends 2-pack! Hasbro is presenting the web slinger (with some extra limbs) and the vampire as they appeared in the “Six Arms Saga” and fans will be able to shop the set exclusively at Walmart later this year.

The Marvel Legends Series grew a little bigger (with four extra arms) this morning with the brand new reveal of the Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man vs Morbius 2-pack!

These Spider-Man and Morbius figures feature their iconic looks from the “Six Arms Saga” in which Peter Parker took a serum that accidentally caused him to grow four extra arms.

Peter Parker looks great as always in his Spidey suit, but there’s just one problem: it only has two arms and the hero suddenly has six!

Meanwhile his current foe Morbius is up for a challenge and the vampire comes equipped with a second cape for the most dramatic freeze frame pose in their hand to hand showdown.

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

The Spider-Man vs Morbius Marvel Legends figures will be available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart on July 18 at 1pm ET.

The set sells for $49.99 and will ship to fans in fall 2023.

Seeking to rid himself of his Spider-Man powers, Peter Parker takes a serum that accidentally causes him to grow four extra arms. He tracks down the monstrous Morbius, whose superhuman blood holds the cure.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN VS MORBIUS

Includes 2 figures and 3 comics-inspired accessories including Morbius’ cape and Spider-Man alternate hands.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available for pre-order July 18 exclusively at Walmart as part of Collector Con

