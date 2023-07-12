Turn Your Yard Into Halloween Town with The Home Depot Exclusive 13-Foot Singing Jack Skellington

If you’re obsessed with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, then you already know 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved cult classic. Disney will no doubt be celebrating the milestone year with merchandise collections and fun park offerings while outside of the Disney bubble is The Home Depot (yes, Home Depot), whose seasonal decor offerings includes an exclusive 13-foot tall version of Jack Skellington. And get this: he sings!

July is here and that means it is time to start planning your Halloween decor! It’s been 10 years since The Home Depot started their Halloween line and in honor of this special year, they’re pulling out all of the stops.

Guests will be able to shop new additions to classic collections and the lineup is scary good, but it’s their exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas piece that will have the whole neighborhood talking.

Not only is The Home Depot celebrating an anniversary but so is the Tim Burton classic which turns 30 this October. To help mark the occasion, Home Depot has teamed up with the Walt Disney Company for one of the most exciting outdoor decorations of the year: a massive 13-foot tall Jack Skellington figure.

The beloved Pumpkin King looms tall over your yard, but there’s so much more to him than his height. This incredible figure also features animated facial moments powered by servo motors so that he can speak and sing! The towering skeleton quotes 3 parts from “Jack’s Lament” and if that’s not enough, he has a removable face plate so that you can give him an angry expression if you so choose.

Wait, we’re still not done! Jack’s dressed in his snazzy pinstripe suit complete with Bat bowtie and behind the stylish accessory are LED lights that change color.

The Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington will be available exclusively at The Home Depot and sells for $399.00. Check back soon for a link to this incredible Halloween decoration.

Bring the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town to your home with this 13-ft. Animated Jack Skellington. This giant figure will tower over your yard for scares all Halloween season. The head and mouth move for a life-like display and he sings and dances for fun frights.

More Nightmare Before Christmas at Home Depot:

If the giant Jack doesn’t speak to you, there are smaller inflatable versions of the Pumpkin King, including one of him on a sled that will fit a variety of yard sizes and budgets.

