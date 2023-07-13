“Haunted Mansion” Movie-Inspired Menu Items Coming to Disneyland Park Beginning July 14th

In honor of the upcoming release of the new Haunted Mansion film on July 28th, Disneyland is about to awaken your taste buds with a series of ghoulish delights, available starting tomorrow, July 14th. The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some of the items you can get your hands on.
- Haunted Mansion Inspired Pre-Fixe Menu available at Café Orleans featuring the Vanilla Mousse and Seafood Boil
- April-December Churro at the New Orleans Square Churro Cart: Strawberry-flavored sugar with fresh strawberries, purple cherry sugar, freeze-dried strawberries, and donut icing drizzle
- Constance Concoction at Harbour Galley: Potato and leek soup topped with pea flower crème fraiche, herb oil, and fried leeks served in a sourdough bread bowl
- Crystal ball Cereal Treat at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen: Cereal treat in black-colored dark chocolate with teal and black M&M'S embellished with a Madame Leotta chocolate piece
- Pickwick Ghost Punch at Royal Street Veranda and Harbour Galley: A Combination of fruit, citrus juices, and sherbet (Non-alcoholic)
About Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the movie, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.
