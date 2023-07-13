Frequent Fear Passes Now Available for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Frequent Fear Pases to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are now available for purchase, with the event also being extended an additional four nights.
- The world’s premier Halloween event, Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights, returns to Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 48 nights this fall – unleashing a new slate of horrifying haunted houses and scare zones filled with menacing creatures, and outrageous entertainment on select nights from September 1st through November 4th.
- Universal has now extended the event an additional four nights, adding November 1st–4th.
- Additionally, different levels of Frequent Fear Passes are now available to purchase.
- The Rush of Fear Pass is available for $179.99 and includes access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror:
- Sept. 1–3, 6–10, 13–17, 20–24
- The Frequent Fear Pass is available for $229.99 and gives access to every Sunday–Friday event night, plus the first and last Saturdays, for a total of 40 nights. Includes:
- Sept. 1–3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28
- Oct. 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31
- Nov. 1-2
- The Frequent Fear Plus Pass is available for $269.99 and gives access to every Sunday–Thursday event night, plus the first weekend, for a total of 30 nights. Includes:
- Sept. 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29
- Oct. 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31
- Nov. 1-4
- Finally, the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass is available for $374.99 and gives access to all event nights, plus free regular parking after 5:00 p.m. on event nights. Includes:
- Sept. 1–3, 6–10, 13–17, 20–24, 27–30
- Oct. 1, 4–8, 11–15, 18–22, 25–29, 31
- Nov. 1-4
- All passes include 6 months of Peacock at no extra cost.
- Visit UniversalOrlando.com to purchase all event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights.
