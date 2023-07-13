New Episodes of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Animated Series Coming in August to Disney+ and Disney Junior

This morning Lucasfilm and Disney announced that six new episodes of the popular kids’ animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be released on August 2nd via Disney+ and Disney Junior.

will arrive on Disney+ and Disney Junior on Wednesday, August 2nd. These episodes will still be considered part of season one of the hit animated series, with more coming later in the year to bring the total to 25.

The first seven episodes of Young Jedi Adventures premiered earlier this year on May the 4th.

premiered earlier this year on May the 4th. The six new episodes will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and go on adventures across the galaxy.

stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. A new 30-second YouTube spot was released to promote the upcoming episodes.

Watch New Episodes Coming | Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | @disneyjunior X @StarWarsKids:

“Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi. The series was recently nominated for a 2023 Television Critics Association Award and was awarded a Common Sense Seal from Common Sense Media, which acknowledges outstanding media that families can enjoy together.” James Waugh, series executive producer and senior vice president, franchise content & strategy at Lucasfilm: “We've been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through ‘Young Jedi Adventures. We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans, and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation, with these new episodes.”

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures are currently available to stream via Disney+.