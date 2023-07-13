El Capitan Theatre To Hold Special Screening of “Toy Story” On August 3rd

Movie fans will have a special opportunity next month at the landmark El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, with a special screening of Pixar’s Toy Story.
What’s Happening:
- Movie fans are invited to celebrate 100 days of movie magic with a special one night engagement of the milestone film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story, in the historic El Capitan Theatre
- Tickets are $25 for all ages and include popcorn, beverage and a souvenir credential. Welcome to an astonishing world where toys play while their owners are away. Meet Woody, Buzz and all their friends in an adventure filled with humor, heart and friendship.
- Woody, a traditional pull-string talking cowboy, has long enjoyed a place of honor as the favorite among six-year-old Andy's menagerie of toys. Quick to calm their anxieties about being replaced by newer arrivals, Woody finds his own confidence shaken, and his status as top toy in jeopardy, upon the arrival of Buzz Lightyear, simply the coolest space action figure ever made. Woody plots to get rid of Buzz, but things backfire and he finds himself lost in the outside world with Buzz as his only companion. Joining forces to find their way home, the two rivals set out on an adventure that lands them in the clutches of Sid, a sadistic neighborhood kid who is notorious for dismembering and reassembling "mutant" toys in his bedroom. As "guests" of Sid and his dog, Scud, the two fugitive toys forge a genuine friendship and learn that only through mutual trust and respect do they have any chance of survival.
- You can catch the iconic film at the historic movie house on Thursday, August 3rd at 7:15 PM. You can get tickets to this special event at the official website for the El Capitan Theatre here.