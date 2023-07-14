Hot Off the Truck: Newly In-Stock Star Wars Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Star Wars collection, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Star Wars fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings from Lucasfilm.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their “Hot Off the Truck” section to discover newly in-stock merchandise from brands like Funko, Mattel, Hasbro, and many, many others.

to discover newly in-stock merchandise from brands like Funko, Mattel, Hasbro, and many, many others. We’ve gathered up some of the latest Star Wars arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cookie Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Princess Leia Cuutopia 10-Inch Plush – $16.99

Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Electronic Helmet Prop Replica – $124.99

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Crosshair ARTFX 1:7 Scale Model Kit – $159.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush – $86.99

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Hologram Luke Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure #615 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Star Wars The Black Series Tala (Imperial Officer) 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Star Wars Jumping Grogu Feature Plush – $28.99

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Vel Sartha Action Figure – $24.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!