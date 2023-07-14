“Ms. Marvel” Star Iman Vellani to Write New Marvel Comic About the Character

Many writers have created the stories of Ms. Marvel, but never Ms. Marvel herself. That will soon change though, as Iman Vellani, star of the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, will be writing "Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant,” which will release this August.

Ever since Kamala Khan took up her mantle as Jersey City’s greatest hero, fans have come to know her as an Inhuman. A Champion. An Avenger. And now, for the first time ever, fans will know her as…an X-Man! This August, Ms. Marvel will return for her most pivotal and defining chapter yet, and it all kicks off with an all-new comic book series: "Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant.”

"Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant” will be a four-issue limited series co-written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada and drawn by artists Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham.

Covers will be drawn by Marvel legend Sara Pichelli, known for her stunning and acclaimed work on titles such as “Ultimate Spider-Man.”

After Kamala’s heroic sacrifice that saved the world in “Amazing Spider-Man,” Ms. Marvel’s tragic death sent heroes across the Marvel Universe in mourning. The Avengers, Spider-Man, Champions, and beyond came together to remember Kamala and Ms. Marvel’s life and legacy. But not all was as it seemed. Fans will finally start to learn the truth about Kamala’s mutant and Inhuman identity in the upcoming “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ one-shot later this month.

After being brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology, Kamala is shocked to learn she is mutant. But before she has a chance to come to terms with this revelation, the catastrophic “Fall of X” will throw her world into chaos…and a secret mission on behalf of the X-Men.

"Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant” also marks the debut of Ms. Marvel’s new X-Men costume design, created by superstar artist Jamie McKelvie, who designed Carol Danvers’ iconic Captain Marvel suit and Kamala’s original Ms. Marvel look in the comics.

Fans can get their first look at McKelvie’s new Ms. Marvel design, along with a stunning variant cover by artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau depicting the same.

Don’t miss the beginning of Ms. Marvel’s mutant adventures this August in “Hellfire Gala #1″ and be there to witness the start of a new era in "Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1.”

