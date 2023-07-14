Pearl Divers Return to SeaWorld Orlando After Multiple Year Absence

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando can once again watch live pearl divers, as the one-of-a-kind experience has returned to the park.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando’s website describes the experience as follows: “Witness a pearl diver pick the perfect Akoya oyster for you in our lagoon. The oyster will produce a beautiful pearl for you to add to a setting of your choice.”
- The experience takes place in the lagoon next to Oyster's Secret and near the Sky Tower, starting at noon.
- The experience costs $18.98, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Guests can select an oyster from the hands of a diver who has resurfaced at the top of the tank. From there, buyers move to a desk, where the oyster is cracked open to the cheer of “Opa, opa, oyster!” The color of the pearl is revealed, and a bell is rung.
- The pearl diving experience has come and gone over the years, having not been featured since before the pandemic. It has now returned as part of the SeaWorld Summer Spectacular, but the park confirms it will stick around when the festival wraps up in early September.
- SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular runs daily through August 6th; then it is held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from August 11th through September 3rd, plus Labor Day Monday.