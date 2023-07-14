Celebrate 30 Years of the “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with new Her Universe Styles at Hot Topic

Did you know that 2023 is the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas? Of course you did, you’re a Disney diehard! Fortunately, we’re not the only ones interested in this milestone celebration. Hot Topic is joining in the fun with an impressive selection of apparel from Her Universe.

Disney fans can get excited to commemorate 30 years of Halloween Town with the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington!

He might be a pile of bones, but he sure looks dapper in his pinstripe suit, and you too will look fantastic in the newest fashion assortment from Her Universe and Our Universe.

Her Universe and sibling brand Hot Topic are bringing fans a fun collection inspired by the Nightmare Before Christmas, that everyone will be dying to add to their wardrobe. The lineup includes:
Joggers
Hoodies
Dresses
Tops

Whether you're planning your fall outfits now, are heading to Disneyland for Oogie Boogie Bash, or just want to show your love for all things Nightmare, you can't go wrong with these selections designed by Her Universe.

The Nightmare Before Christmas styles are available now at Hot Topic and prices range from $34.90-$54.90.

Links to individual items can be found below.

