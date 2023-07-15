“GMA” Guest List: Daniel Silva, Liz Castellano and More to Appear Week of July 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 17th-22nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 10th-15th:

  • Monday, July 10
    • Sweet Treats to Beat the Heat cooking segment 
  • Tuesday, July 11
    • Daniel Silva (The Collector)
    • CMA Fest artist interviews
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time 
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson and Kristin Cavallari 
  • Wednesday, July 12
    • National Hot Dog Day cooking segment
    • Liz Castellano (Save What’s Left)
    • Melanie Fish (Travel expert)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 13
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 14
    • Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe (Glowing summer skin)
  • Saturday, July 15
    • Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry (Summer skincare tips)
    • Jove Meyer (Wedding planner)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.