“GMA” Guest List: Daniel Silva, Liz Castellano and More to Appear Week of July 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 17th-22nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 10th-15th:
- Monday, July 10
- Sweet Treats to Beat the Heat cooking segment
- Tuesday, July 11
- Daniel Silva (The Collector)
- CMA Fest artist interviews
- Performance by the cast of Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson and Kristin Cavallari
- Wednesday, July 12
- National Hot Dog Day cooking segment
- Liz Castellano (Save What’s Left)
- Melanie Fish (Travel expert)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 13
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 14
- Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe (Glowing summer skin)
- Saturday, July 15
- Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry (Summer skincare tips)
- Jove Meyer (Wedding planner)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.