“GMA3” Guest List: Jeff Jenkins, Jenny Han and More to Appear Week of July 17th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features autors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 17th-21st:

Monday, July 17 Asa Hutchinson (Former Arkansas Governor and 2024 presidential candidate) Pattie Ehsaei (etiquette and financial expert) GMA3 Picnic Week: Chef Amanda Freitag ( Chopped judge)

Tuesday, July 18 Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez on 2024 U.S. Senate campaign; GMA3 Picnic Week: Dina Deleasa-Gonsar Performance by the cast of Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time

Wednesday, July 19 GMA3 Picnic Week: Suzy Hillebrand (St. Joseph’s Children’s Home chief advancement officer) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 20 Ventris C. Gibson (U.S. Mint director) Jeff Jenkins ( Never Say Never GMA3 Picnic Week: Mary Giuliani (Entertaining expert, celebrity caterer and author)

Friday, July 21 Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.) Aundi Kolber ( Strong Like Water ) GMA3 Picnic Week: Will Ganss’ special Cool to be Kind segment Jenny Han ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )



