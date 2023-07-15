New Trailer and Key Art Released for “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes” on Disney Channel

BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes returns for a seventh season of fun and friendship at Camp Kikiwaka on Sunday, July 23 on Disney Channel and a new trailer has been released for the returning series.

New episodes premiere every Sunday night at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

In this new season, Lou starts a new camp on a ranch in Wyoming, along with Parker as her right hand man, with Destiny and Noah as counselors. Joining them are three new campers: Bill, who's descended from a famous cowboy, Winnie, a thrill-seeking daredevil, and Jake, who is at camp to disconnect from the videogames that were controlling his life. Together, they have a summer full of excitement and new adventures.

Watch the new trailer below: