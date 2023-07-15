New Trailer and Key Art Released for “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes” on Disney Channel

BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes returns for a seventh season of fun and friendship at Camp Kikiwaka on Sunday, July 23 on Disney Channel and a new trailer has been released for the returning series.

  • New episodes premiere every Sunday night at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
  • In this new season, Lou starts a new camp on a ranch in Wyoming, along with Parker as her right hand man, with Destiny and Noah as counselors. Joining them are three new campers: Bill, who's descended from a famous cowboy, Winnie, a thrill-seeking daredevil, and Jake, who is at camp to disconnect from the videogames that were controlling his life. Together, they have a summer full of excitement and new adventures.
  • Watch the new trailer below:

  • Returning to the series is Austin and Ally alum Raini Rodriguez who will appear alongside her brother and Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez (as Baxter) for his BUNK’D debut.
  • Additionally guest stars this season will include J.C. Currais (Big Dan) and gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Katelyn Ohashi as themselves.
  • Series regulars include:
    • Miranda May (Lou)
    • Trevor Tordjman (Parker)
    • Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny)
    • Israel Johnson (Noah)
    • Shiloh Verrico (Winnie)
    • Luke Busey (Jake)
    • Alfred Lewis (Bill)
  • Season seven's recurring cast include:
    • Thom Rivera (The Marshal)
    • Brandilyn Cheah (Scout)
    • Raini Rodriguez (Barb)
    • Grace Lu (Megan)
  • Kids ages 6-11 tune-in BUNK'D for the appealing characters and the funny, relatable storylines that promote the importance of friendship, teamwork and learning to get along with others.
  • BUNK'D is executive produced by Erin Dunlap, Miranda May, David Booth, Valerie Ahearn and Eric Schaar and was created by Pamela Eells O'Connell. Jason Shubb serves as producer.