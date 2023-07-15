New Trailer and Key Art Released for “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes” on Disney Channel

BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes returns for a seventh season of fun and friendship at Camp Kikiwaka on Sunday, July 23 on Disney Channel and a new trailer has been released for the returning series.
- New episodes premiere every Sunday night at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
- In this new season, Lou starts a new camp on a ranch in Wyoming, along with Parker as her right hand man, with Destiny and Noah as counselors. Joining them are three new campers: Bill, who's descended from a famous cowboy, Winnie, a thrill-seeking daredevil, and Jake, who is at camp to disconnect from the videogames that were controlling his life. Together, they have a summer full of excitement and new adventures.
- Watch the new trailer below:
- Returning to the series is Austin and Ally alum Raini Rodriguez who will appear alongside her brother and Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez (as Baxter) for his BUNK’D debut.
- Additionally guest stars this season will include J.C. Currais (Big Dan) and gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Katelyn Ohashi as themselves.
- Series regulars include:
- Miranda May (Lou)
- Trevor Tordjman (Parker)
- Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny)
- Israel Johnson (Noah)
- Shiloh Verrico (Winnie)
- Luke Busey (Jake)
- Alfred Lewis (Bill)
- Season seven's recurring cast include:
- Thom Rivera (The Marshal)
- Brandilyn Cheah (Scout)
- Raini Rodriguez (Barb)
- Grace Lu (Megan)
- Kids ages 6-11 tune-in BUNK'D for the appealing characters and the funny, relatable storylines that promote the importance of friendship, teamwork and learning to get along with others.
- BUNK'D is executive produced by Erin Dunlap, Miranda May, David Booth, Valerie Ahearn and Eric Schaar and was created by Pamela Eells O'Connell. Jason Shubb serves as producer.