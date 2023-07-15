Photos: Props, Costumes and Characters Materialize at “Haunted Mansion” Premiere

Tonight, Disneyland welcomed foolish mortals to the premiere of Haunted Mansion, the new film based on the beloved Disney Parks attraction. Take a look at some of the fun we saw before the actual film.
- Guests were able to see a collection of costumes and props from the film, including those worn by stars Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and LaKeith Stanfield.
- Of course, there were some nods to the attraction itself as well.
- Guests were also joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as some of your favorite Disney villains.
- After all of this fun in front of Haunted Mansion in Disneyland Park, guests will enjoy the new film at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure.
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.