Photos: Props, Costumes and Characters Materialize at “Haunted Mansion” Premiere

Tonight, Disneyland welcomed foolish mortals to the premiere of Haunted Mansion, the new film based on the beloved Disney Parks attraction. Take a look at some of the fun we saw before the actual film.

Guests were able to see a collection of costumes and props from the film, including those worn by stars Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and LaKeith Stanfield.

Of course, there were some nods to the attraction itself as well.

Guests were also joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as some of your favorite Disney villains.

After all of this fun in front of Haunted Mansion in Disneyland Park, guests will enjoy the new film at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure.

About Disney’s Haunted Mansion: