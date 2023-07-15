- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.
Social Roundup: Foolish Mortals React to First Viewings of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”
The first foolish mortals were able to see Disney’s Haunted Mansion tonight and they have taken to social media to share their initial thoughts on the new film based on the beloved attraction. Let’s start off with our own Jeremiah’s reaction to the new film in the video below: The reactions to the film have been largely positive, with plenty of love for the cast being thrown around. Many have also pointed out that grief is a major focus of the film, making it much more serious than some have anticipated. Others found that the film was “trying too hard” in that sense but still found plenty to enjoy. Perhaps most importantly, it seems as though fans of the classic attraction will enjoy the film as well. About Disney’s Haunted Mansion: