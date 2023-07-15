Social Roundup: Foolish Mortals React to First Viewings of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”

The first foolish mortals were able to see Disney’stonight and they have taken to social media to share their initial thoughts on the new film based on the beloved attraction. Let’s start off with our own Jeremiah’s reaction to the new film in the video below:

#HauntedMansion is a ton of fun — so much so that I'm ready to go back already! pic.twitter.com/UVL5yTGcNi — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 16, 2023

The reactions to the film have been largely positive, with plenty of love for the cast being thrown around.

#HauntedMansion is wonderful. LaKeith Stanfield anchors a spooky yet melancholic look at grief. Beautiful VFX and Kris Bowers score is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/g3qLtLkHPi — Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) July 16, 2023

I got to watch the #HauntedMansion (before the strike).



It’s a love letter to the iconic Disney ride & a family friendly thriller. The cast, led by LaKeith Stanfield, is outstanding & hilarious. Full of fun cameos, references to the ride & a healthy dose of jump scares. pic.twitter.com/rj92ujOMU7 — POC Culture 🔜 #SDCC (@POCculture) July 16, 2023

Many have also pointed out that grief is a major focus of the film, making it much more serious than some have anticipated.

Did not expect #HauntedMansion to be a study of loss and grief, but Justin Simien delivers the better adaptation of the beloved ride through his storytelling. Lots of laughs and plenty of jumps. Kris Bowers’ score is a delight, top notch production design. Fab cast pic.twitter.com/GK4TwsdHB0 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 16, 2023

I’m still gathering my thoughts on #HauntedMansion but I will say this, the amount of heart it has couldn’t have been achieved without the writing of Katie Dippold. She weaves together a story that tackles death/grief in a palpate way while riding a fine line btwn humor/horror. pic.twitter.com/hgaLAIS5hK — Shannon McGrew 🎃 (@shannon_mcgrew) July 16, 2023

Others found that the film was “trying too hard” in that sense but still found plenty to enjoy.

#HauntedMansion was entertaining, filled with one-liners & quirky jokes. The first act was a bit slow but speeds up in the 2nd&3rd to a good pace. Good scares for kids. Disney fans will love the Easter eggs. Tries a little too hard to be deep, but it's still fun to watch. — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) July 16, 2023

Perhaps most importantly, it seems as though fans of the classic attraction will enjoy the film as well.

Happy to report #HauntedMansion is one of those family films that will spook kids, make adults laugh (a lot), and fans of the ride will keep pointing at the screen because it’s loaded with Easter eggs. Director Justin Simien & screenwriter Katie Dippold did great work. pic.twitter.com/07MfbUUCFC — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 16, 2023