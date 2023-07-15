Stars of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” Surprise Guests at the Classic Disneyland Attraction

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion. Three of the stars of Disney’s new film based on the beloved attraction visited the ghostly retreat to surprise guests.
- LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson became Cast Members for the day at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland to surprise guests.
- The three stars of the new film, Haunted Mansion, ushered foolish mortals into the iconic stretching room and into their Doom Buggies.
- Of course, they had to finish off their experience with a ride through the Haunted Mansion themselves.
- Watch the new video from Walt Disney Studios below:
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.