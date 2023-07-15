Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood Introduce New Individual Accessibility Card Process

Both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have introduced a new process for the use of their Attractions Assistance Pass. The new process will require guests who hope to obtain one of these passes to first obtain an Individual Accessibility Card.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have developed an Attractions Assistance Pass for guests whose disability prevent them from waiting in a conventional attraction queue environment.

Guests will still be able to obtain these passes, however they will now first be required to get an Individual Accessibility Card (IAC) from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Guests can register for an IAC at www.accessibilitycard.org

The IAC registration consists of an online application which includes uploading necessary documentation.

Once all requirements for IBCCES Individual Accessibility Card are met, a Universal Orlando Team Member will contact the cardholder to discuss their request for an attraction queue accommodation.

Only IBCCES can issue the IBCCES Accessibility Card, not Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

More accessibility information for both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood can be found at the following links: Universal Orlando Resort accessibility information Universal Studios Hollywood accessibility information

