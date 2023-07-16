Photos: Construction Walls Adjusted Once Again at Former Kidzone and E.T. Adventure at Universal Studios Florida

As construction continues on an as yet unannounced project that is replacing the KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida, the venerable E.T. Adventure is still open to guests, though the path to access the opening day attraction has changed once again.



Though the landmark dark-ride is still accessible to guests, those visiting this corner of the park are treated to a slew of walls, making a narrow corridor to go visit E.T. and his friends back on the Green Planet. The pathways inevitably lead to the main front door of attraction (previous iterations of this temporary setup had guests going through back doors or team member doors) where they’ll still get to acquire an Interplanetary Passport.

Though Universal Orlando has yet to reveal what will be replacing the KidZone area, many fans are speculating that what’s to come will be similar, but celebrating the different films of the Dreamworks brand, considering the construction walls are covered in the characters from Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit Untamed, Megamind, Kung-Fu Panda, Trolls and more.

The popular E.T. Adventure has been at Universal Studios Florida since it opened back in 1990, taking guests on an adventure to save E.T.'s home planet, which is dying and he needs your help to save it. Aboard, guests ride their flying bike and take off on a thrilling (but gentle) ride through the sky. They’ll dodge bad guys and soar into the stars where his magical home awaits, filled with wondrous otherworldly creatures.