Photos: HHN “Stranger Things” Merchandise Reveal at Universal Studios Florida

Last week, it was announced that this year’s edition of the popular Universal Orlando event, Halloween Horror Nights, would feature a haunted attraction based around the fourth season of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. That very same day, merchandise was released featuring the brand and this year’s event at the park.

The new merchandise is limited in variety, as this is just a tease for what fans can get their hands on when the event arrives at Universal Studios Florida in September. So far, fans can get their hands on t-shirts and baseball caps.

This year’s petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

The Stranger Things haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more. Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna’s chilling mindscape. Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna’s blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.