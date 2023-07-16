Merlin Entertainments Announces Third Peppa Pig Theme Park

On the heels of the breaking ground of a second Peppa Pig Theme Park in Texas, Merlin Entertainments has announced a third Peppa Pig Theme Park set for Gunzburg, Bavaria.

What’s Happening:

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment with over 140+ global attractions such as LEGOLAND, the London Eye, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE aquariums, has announced a brand new Peppa Pig Park

The brand-new attraction will be the EU's first independent Peppa Pig Park and will open in Günzburg, Bavaria, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the Peppa Pig brand.

The collaboration builds on Merlin’s successful relationship with Hasbro, which includes a further Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in North Richland Hills, Texas in the U.S., which officially broke ground this week, and the already successful Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida.

The Günzburg theme park, set to open right next to Merlin’s LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort, will feature a colorful mix of attractions, including multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play, making this the ultimate first theme park experience for pre-school children.

This week also saw Merlin’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park, set to open in North Richland Hills, Texas in the U.S., officially break ground. Following the exciting announcement, six young children dressed in child-sized hard hats (complete with Peppa Pig ears) and safety vests, joined Peppa to break into a pile of pink sand with kid-sized shovels. Designed specifically for children under six, Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth will be the ultimate theme park experience for little ones. The all-new theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows when it opens in 2024.

What They’re Saying: