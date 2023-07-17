Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Offering 70% Off Single-Night Howl-O-Scream Tickets for Limited-Time

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is currently hosting a huge sale of up to 70% off single-night tickets to their annual Halloween event – Howl-O-Scream.

What’s Happening:

Guests planning to attend Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream can start by saving big on admission tickets by partaking in the limited-time Howl-O-Scream Sinister Sale.

The offer provides savings of up to 70% on single-night tickets, starting at $32.99. Guests must purchase their tickets by July 30th.

The event runs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here

This year, guests can face their fears with all-new spine-tingling additions, including the new house D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, plus two new scare zones – Big Ed’s Demolition Derby and Sin City Zombies. Returning favorites include Stranglewood Estate, among other unspeakable horrors yet to be announced.

D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear:

Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you’ve ever seen. D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold!

Stranglewood Estate – Returning Favorite:

Ms. Stranglewood is back for more haunts and has something sinister waiting behind every corner. Once a lively home filled with laughter and lavish parties is now filled with darkness and the spirit of evil. Welcome back to the Stranglewood Estate.

Sin City Zombies:

On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a small town that is home to some of the best entertainers to ever live, and is overrun by zombies who run rampant. Try your luck and hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in.

Big Ed's Demolition Derby: