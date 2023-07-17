New Disney Storybook Doll Collection Coming to shopDisney August 1st

One of the best parts of growing up is playing with toys, especially Disney dolls. Starting in August, a new series of fashion dolls designed for kids —Disney Storybook Doll Collection— is coming to shopDisney that will encourage creative play while embracing the doll’s classic story.

Whether your kids are inspired by gorgeous gowns and romantic storylines or love the bold adventures of brave ladies, there’s something special about each Disney Princess. This year Disney is honoring those ladies with new dolls made just for kids.

While Disney ily 4EVER is focused on modern day kids with outfits and accessories inspired by Disney characters, the Disney Storybook Doll Collection is all about the princesses we know and love.

From what we’ve gleaned on shopDisney, the collection presents beloved ladies like Belle, Cinderella, Tinker Bell, and Rapunzel in classic looks that can then be enhanced with additional outfits and iconic accessories.

Also keeping with the trend of low to no plastic packaging, it looks like these dolls come in colorful boxes that not only act as a backdrop for playtime but feature activities and games and coloring sections to further exercise kids creativity and imagination.

