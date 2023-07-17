Disneyland Shares Special Art Where Fans Can “Zoom” Back To The Opening Day Of The Park

Disneyland has marked the 68th anniversary of the park with a special piece of social media, where park fans can literally ZOOM back to the opening day festivities.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland has shared a special new reel on Instagram allowing fans of the park to “zoom in” on the park’s opening day back on July 17th, 1955.

The art featured, based on the current trend of zooming art where you can literally keep zooming into the fully rendered and detailed scenes, takes us from the present day Partners statue at the park to highlights from the parks opening, most of which will be familiar to anybody who has ever seen the opening day special that aired on July 17th, 1955.

Those viewing will see Main Street Train Station, complete with train on approach with Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, before seeing vintage looks at Fantasyland, Frontierland and the Mark Twain, the Moonliner Rocket and Tomorrowland and the Jungle Cruise Snow White

There is also a special moment where fans can see Walt dedicating Fantasyland as he did in the original opening day broadcast.

The original opening was only intended for about 11,000 invited guests and press, as the event was telecast live by ABC

You can also see one of the park’s birthday traditions, complete with the replaying of Walt Disney’s opening day speech in our video below.