Reimagined Disney’s Hollywood Hotel Reopens at Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel has officially reopened at Hong Kong Disneyland, and the resort has shared some images from within the newly remodeled hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel reopened on July 14th, having been closed since the resort first closed for the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2020.
- Surround yourself in the glitz and grandeur of classic Hollywood at this richly appointed hotel. “Take 5″ in the piano-shaped pool or stroll through a lush garden courtyard of vintage cars and famous landmarks. Combining stunning Art-Deco architecture with a dash of Disney magic, Disney’s Hollywood Hotel invites you to stay in a place where you’re the star.
- New artwork and displays can be found throughout the lobby, covering all elements of Disney – from animated classics to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- A tribute to the legendary Ink & Paint Department of Walt Disney Animation Studios, the new Ink & Plate restaurant inspires guests to bring their creative passions to life with its quirky interior design, tableware and decor.
- Curating a colorful collection of fresh and healthy ingredients from across the world, Ink & Plate chefs have built an artistic buffet that will delight your taste buds and fuel your creative mind.
- The mightiest chefs from across the multiverse have assembled at The Archivist, a stylish Art Deco lounge laden with captivating artifacts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- This Hollywood-style film archive-themed establishment offers exquisite hot and cold Spanish tapas that tease your taste buds.
- Guests can also explore exclusive Disney's Hollywood Hotel merchandise at the reimagined Celebrity Gifts shop, including the collection of movie-inspired souvenirs as well as the Japanese Boro patchwork and indigo dyeing technique-inspired collection by FDMTL, a trendy denim brand from Tokyo.
