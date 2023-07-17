Fans Of Marvel Comics Get Their First Look At Marvel’s G.O.D.S.

Fans are getting their first look at Marvel’s G.O.D.S. with a preview of the issue one cover reveal and a lettered preview for G.O.D.S., the mythology-shattering new series launching in October.

This October, visionary writer Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Valerio Schiti will re-invent the cosmology of the Marvel Universe in G.O.D.S.! The new series will dramatically transform Marvel’s classic pantheon of cosmic beings and introduce brand-new concepts and characters that operate at the crossroads of science and magic. Today, fans can see Mateus Manhanini’s stunning cover for issue one as well as an exciting lettered preview!

Manhanini's cover spotlights Wyn, one of the many new characters that readers will meet in the series. And in the preview, witness a gathering of two mysterious factions: THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS.

Alongside familiar faces like Doctor Strange, Clea, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Doom, the agents of these groups learn of a Babylon Event, a rare occurrence that has the potential to upend the forces behind existence such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This cataclysmic threat will bring a eons-old war out of the shadows for the first time and shed light on long-guarded secrets of the cosmos!

What happens when the Powers-That-Be Meet The-Natural-Order-of-Things? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don’t look under the table. There’s a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground.

