Take to the Skies! New “Peter Pan” Collection Flying into shopDisney Tomorrow

“Think of the happiest things…” Are you ready to soar to new fashion heights with Peter Pan and shopDisney? After making its debut at the Disney parks, a new Peter Pan collection is finally flying to shopDisney so that fans at home can express their love of Neverland and the classic story as often as they’d like.

What’s Happening:

Peter Pan turns 70 this year! Can you believe the animated classic is reaching such a milestone anniversary? As fans come up with creative ways to mark the occasion, shopDisney is rounding up the new Peter Pan collection that’s landed at the parks for the world of online shopping.

collection that’s landed at the parks for the world of online shopping. The anniversary collection features the artwork and font style from the film home media cover art which show the titular character flying high in the sky with friends Wendy, Michael, and John Darling.

And don’t worry, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and other friends are here as well to help paint a picture of the whole fantasy story.

We’re not sure what all will be included on shopDisney but parks merchandise spans hats, crocs, sweatshirt and tees, key chains and even a jacket. It appears that a baby bodysuit is part of the lineup too.

Guests will find the new Peter Pan Collection available on shopDisney starting July 18th.

starting July 18th. Check back soon for links to the individual items!

