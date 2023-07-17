SeaWorld Celebrates Shark Week With The “Ultimate Shark Experience” Ticket

SeaWorld is giving shark fin-atics the ultimate encounter in its parks with a brand new “Ultimate Shark Experience” ticket that goes on sale today, just in time for shark week.

What’s Happening:

Only at SeaWorld and only available for one week, this new ticket offers a full day of unique and immersive experiences to enable guests to get up close to see, feed, touch and learn about sharks, know what it’s like to move like a shark on shark inspired thrill rides, take home shark swag, and honor the ocean’s Very Important Predators with $25 of every ticket going to shark conservation.

The all-new ticket is only valid during a week-long celebration of the sharks, July 21st – 28th. The ticket and the celebration will enable shark-intrigued guests of all ages to enjoy seeing and learning about the 21 different species and nearly 300 sharks that call SeaWorld home in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio.

The Ultimate Shark Experience ticket offers unique experiences only found together in one place, SeaWorld. Offers may slightly differ by park. They include: See Sharks (up close): with a guided tour not accessible to the general public above the aquarium to see sharks. Feed and Touch Sharks: safely – with shark curators guiding you. Learn about Sharks: in a private group, SeaWorld educators will share things you never knew about how important sharks are to all life on the planet. Speed like a Shark: with front-of-the-line access to award-winning shark and ray inspired thrills like San Antonio’s Great White, San Diego’s Manta or Orlando’s Mako. Dine near Sharks: with tasty treats and shark inspired beverages. In Orlando, don’t miss Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar, recognized among the best restaurants in Orlando, where guests can experience fascinating and ever-changing views of sharks as they swim past during their upscale, full-service dining experience. Take home shark swag: with SeaWorld’s gift to you of a fabulous shark-themed souvenir, with your choice of items like a shark plush toy, hat, blanket, t-shirt and more. Individual items vary by park. Help Sharks: central to the day, you will learn how SeaWorld provides round the clock, world class care for their sharks to ensure we are protecting and conserving this species for years to come. In fact, SeaWorld donates a portion of every Ultimate Shark Experience ticket to shark conservation to help sharks for generations to come.



Shark Conservation and SeaWorld:

Approximately 100 million sharks are killed by people every year in the wild, mainly for their fins, making conservation essential to preserve the species. SeaWorld is committed to educating and inspiring the next generation of shark conservationists through its park experiences. It is also committed to shark conservation outside its parks through partnerships and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund that has donated more than $300,000 to shark research conservation projects. SeaWorld also participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums SAFE Program (Saving Species from Extinction) that preserves threatened and endangered species in human care at accredited zoos around the world, including SeaWorld.

What They’re Saying: