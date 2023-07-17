“The Last Days of Moon Knight” Brings an End to Moon Knight’s Current Era

This October, witness the full scope of Jed MacKay and Allesandro Cappuccio’s vision for Moon Knight in The Last Days of Moon Knight. This epic new three-part storyline kicking off in issue #28 will be the culmination of Moon Knight’s current era and the beginning of his next chapter.

What’s Happening:

Over the last few years, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythology. One of the hottest titles on stands today, Moon Knight’s current run has blessed the iconic character with new purpose, boldly reinvented his rogues gallery, and introduced fascinating new allies and supporting players.

Now, Marc Spector’s journey reaches a climactic end. Running from Moon Knight #28-30 , The Last Days of Moon Knight will see Moon Knight in a deadly race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit — but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance. And when the dust settles, a new vengeance will be born.

Check out the cover for Moon Knight #28, on sale at your local comic shop on October 18th.

