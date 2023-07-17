Disney Channel Debuts New Featurette Ahead of Debut of “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts”

Fans are getting ready to revisit the world of Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES with a new featurette featuring Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim touting the new animated short-form series, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts.

Disney Channel has shared a new featurette for their upcoming animated short-form series, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts , which is set to debut this weekend on the network.

, which is set to debut this weekend on the network. ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts is an animated short-form series that continues the adventures of fan favorites Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew from the hit ZOMBIES franchise. The shorts, which keep the spirit and jam-packed music of the movies, find the friends encountering new monsters — a carnivorous plant monster, horrifying mega-cricket and even evil clones — while dealing with school and new experiences like a never-ending summer time loop.

Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will reprise their roles as Seabrook's star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple, Zed and Addison, in the next iteration of the hit ZOMBIES franchise, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts. Reprising their roles are Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney and Pearce Joza as werewolves Wynter, Willa and Wyatt; Carla Jeffery and Trevor Tordjman as cheerleaders Bree and Bucky; Jonathan Langdon as Coach; James Godfrey and Kylee Russell as zombies Bonzo and Eliza; and Terry Hu as outer space alien.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts premieres Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, DisneyNow and thereafter on Disney+

